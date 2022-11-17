UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 849.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140,753 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

