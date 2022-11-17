UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 849.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140,753 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.