UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $64,462,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

PATH opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $56.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.