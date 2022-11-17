Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.
Unity Software Stock Performance
NYSE:U opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
