Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

NYSE:U opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,049. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

