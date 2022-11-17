Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens raised their price target on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

