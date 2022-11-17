Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,985,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Valaris by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE VAL opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

