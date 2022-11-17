Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $321.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.77. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $327.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

