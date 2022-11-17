Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

