Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Benchmark to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Virgin Orbit Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Virgin Orbit stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Virgin Orbit has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
