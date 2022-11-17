Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Benchmark to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Virgin Orbit stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Virgin Orbit has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VORB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

