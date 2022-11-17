Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

