Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after buying an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

