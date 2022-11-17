Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 122,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

