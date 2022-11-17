Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

