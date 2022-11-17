Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $368.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
