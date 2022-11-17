Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $368.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.