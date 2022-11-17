Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,064 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

