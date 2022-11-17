Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,325 Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,657 shares of company stock valued at $841,884. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

