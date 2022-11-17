Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 659.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,060 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.6 %

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.