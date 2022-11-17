Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

