Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $608.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $52.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
