Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.5 %

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

NYSE SAM opened at $377.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

