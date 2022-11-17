Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

