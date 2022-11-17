Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

UGA opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

