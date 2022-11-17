Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,811 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

