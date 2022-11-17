Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,046 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $884.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

