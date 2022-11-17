Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 505,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 658,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.