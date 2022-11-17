Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $833.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $848.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

