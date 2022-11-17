Walleye Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lionheart III were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart III during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Lionheart III alerts:

Lionheart III Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIONU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Lionheart III Corp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Lionheart III Profile

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.