Walleye Capital LLC Has $430,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity Profile

DOCS opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

