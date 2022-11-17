Walleye Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 7 Acquisition were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVNA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

7 Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

