Walleye Capital LLC Has $440,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,178 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 27.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

