Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

