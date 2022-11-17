Walleye Capital LLC Invests $378,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

CYBR stock opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

