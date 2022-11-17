Walleye Capital LLC Invests $378,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,450. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

