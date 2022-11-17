Walleye Capital LLC Invests $380,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000.

IYM opened at $128.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69.

