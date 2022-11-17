Walleye Capital LLC Invests $387,000 in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter worth about $534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 118,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.56. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

