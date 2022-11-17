Walleye Capital LLC Invests $395,000 in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,069,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,655,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 246,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,607,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.74 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.29.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

