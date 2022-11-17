Walleye Capital LLC Invests $436,000 in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 375,459 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

BCAC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

