Walleye Capital LLC Invests $437,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.