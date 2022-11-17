Walleye Capital LLC Invests $452,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.75.

JHG opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

