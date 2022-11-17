Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 611,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $37,821,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

