Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

