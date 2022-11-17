Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

