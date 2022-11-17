Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

