Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 129,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.