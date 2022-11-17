Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

