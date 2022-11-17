Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 205,779 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 779.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,779 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inseego by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego Stock Performance

INSG opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inseego Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.