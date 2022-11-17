Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,184 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.07. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.