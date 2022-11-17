Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 4,436 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 1,134.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.