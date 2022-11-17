Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in American International Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 1.1 %

American International Group Announces Dividend

AIG opened at $59.87 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

