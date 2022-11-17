Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $317.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

