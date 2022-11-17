Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,142 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jamf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf Stock Down 8.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BATS JAMF opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Jamf Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.