Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,142 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jamf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter.
In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BATS JAMF opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
